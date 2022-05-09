Video Shows Fights Breaking Out During ‘Mayhem at Lake George' Event

A wild video released by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows huge crowds and violent fights at an event in Lake George on Saturday.

Authorities were on the water for an event called "Mayhem at Lake George 2022."

Deputies from Volusia County, Seminole County, Orange County, Lake County and St. Johns County were all in attendance, as well as Volusia County Fire, The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, multiple arrests were made and several citations and warnings were issued.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.