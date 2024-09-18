Miramar

Video shows smoke rising from roof as firefighters battle house fire in Miramar

Smoke could be seen escaping from several parts of the home's damaged roof on Wednesday morning

Chopper 6 flew over the scene as firefighters battled a house fire in Miramar on Wednesday.

Cameras captured a large fire rescue response at 3421 SW 64th Avenue shortly before noon, where smoke could be seen escaping from several parts of the home's damaged roof.

At one point, firefighters were seen using a chainsaw to cut out a portion of the roof before water came spraying out, along with more smoke.

Miramar Fire's Public Information Officer told NBC6 that no one was hurt.

NBC6 is working to gather more information on this house fire, including the official cause.

