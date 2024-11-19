Video shows FIU shuttle bus carrying students engulfed in flames

Video shows a Florida International University shuttle bus engulfed in flames on a roadway.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. Monday near the 107th Avenue exit of the Dolphin Expressway.

The video posted by Only in Dade shows the back of the bus on fire as black smoke rises into the air.

Officials from FIU said the 20 students and driver who were on the bus were able to get off safely. FIU sent a shuttle to pick them up.

The bus suffered major damage in the fire. The cause of the fire was unknown.