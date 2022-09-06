Video Shows Man Arrested After Fleeing Police on Jet Ski in Miami

A man determined to make a get away from police on a jet ski has been taken into custody after a hot pursuit on the water in Miami over the holiday weekend.

After chasing the man down by boat, Miami police officers finally tracked down 40-year-old Marvis Lauvives, but worry that his stunts could have put tourists and Miami residents in danger out on the water.

Although Lauvives was not charged with operating a personal watercraft without a license, officers said they saw him dropping passengers off.

Video sent by a boater to Only in Dade shows a man on a personal watercraft racing off with a police boat in hot pursuit to catch up to him.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the City of Miami Police Department, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when they saw Lauvives illegally picking up and dropping off passengers. Once the unit tuned on its boat lights and sirens, Lauvives took off.

Another video shows how the chase ended when officers took Lauvives into a custody on an island near Pace Park.

Police said he tried to avoid capture once on the island too but they tracked him down.

Lauvives is being charged with fleeing from police, resisting arrest without violence, and misuse of public property. He also is being held as he was out on bond on a felony charge involving cocaine and money laundering.

Lauvives appeared before a bond court judge Monday.