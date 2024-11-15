Video shows man snatching $43K chain from Macy's jewelry counter in Doral

A man was caught on video taking off with a $43,000 gold chain from a jewelry counter at a Doral mall, only to be stopped by a witness in the parking lot, authorities said.

Eduardo Javier Lopez Hernandez, 43, is allegedly the man seen on surveillance video entering the Macy's at Miami International Mall on Nov. 4 at around 1 p.m.

Video shows him checking out the pricey piece of jewelry, before he suddenly runs away without returning it to the employee.

According to investigators, a witness apparently chased him down through the parking lot, and then held him until police arrived.

Lopez Hernandez was arrested and charged with robbery.

Officials say the necklace was never recovered.