Video shows mangled wreckage of car after fatal Kendall crash involving teens

Shocking video shows the wreckage left behind after a high-speed crash that killed a 15-year-old driver and left his 14-year-old passenger critically injured in Kendall early Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Police said the car was speeding and fleeing from an officer who'd turned on their emergency equipment after responding to a report of a suspicious car around 3 a.m.

The car, an Audi, slammed into a concrete pillar at a Florida's Turnpike overpass in the area of Southwest 56th Street and Southwest 117th Avenue.

The 15-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his 14-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Video of the scene showed the car destroyed and on its side under the overpass. The front end of the car was mangled and completely smashed in.

RAW: Footage from the scene of a fatal crash involving a car that fled from police in Kendall.

Car parts including wheels and what appeared to be the engine were completely separated from the car and lying on the roadway nearby.

Crews were busy cleaning up the debris and worked to tow the wreckage from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.