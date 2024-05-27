Video shows moment tanker truck rolled over, halted traffic on Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade

Video shared by Only in Dade captured the moment a tanker truck rolled over on northbound Florida's Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade, halting traffic Friday afternoon during rush hour at the start of Memorial Day weekend.

The crash happened between two SUVs near Southwest 88th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash caused the fuel tanker to overturn, causing fuel to spill onto the roadway.

Video shows the moment the two SUVs crashed, veering the tanker truck across several lanes on the Turnpike before it rolled over.

Footage from Chopper 6 shows the tanker on its side across all lanes of the Turnpike. Firefighters, including hazmat units, worked to contain a diesel fuel leak, police said.

Chopper 6 showed the SUVS involved in the crash, and one had extensive damage to its front.

Paramedics assessed and released 11 people at the scene, police said. Troopers said minor injuries were reported.

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.