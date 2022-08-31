Video Shows Mother Violently Robbed in Front of Kids in North Lauderdale

A brazen thief was caught on camera violently robbing a woman in front of her kids at a North Lauderdale grocery store and now authorities want the public's help in finding him.

The robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 23 at a grocery store in the 8000 block of West McNab Road.

Surveillance footage released by the Broward Sheriff's Office on Wednesday showed the woman walking into the store with her three kids when the man approached her from behind, grabbed her necklace and punched her before running from the scene.

The footage showed the suspect arriving at the shopping plaza in a light-colored Nissan. He parked the car and followed the woman into the store, authorities said.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the robber's identity to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.