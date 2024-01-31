Video shows partial roof collapse after fierce fire destroys Hallandale Beach home

Three people have been left without a home after a fierce fire completely destroyed a Hallandale Beach home late Tuesday night.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, shortly after 11 p.m. crews reported to a residential fire at 601 NW 3rd Avenue in Hallandale Beach.

When firefighters arrived, they were immediately advised of heavy fire with electrical wires down in the home's yard.

Firefighters fought the blaze aggressively and after 40 minutes were able to extinguish it.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Aerial footage captured by Chopper 6 shows that the majority of the home was lost to the fire.

Video shows part of the roof collapsed and there was significant damage to the rest of the home.

In all, three adults were left without a home along with two dogs. The Red Cross has been requested to assist them with temporary housing.

In total, approximately 50 firefighters responded to the scene.

No injuries or damage to any other homes were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.