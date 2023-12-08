Video shows shooting that injured liquor store employee in West Little River

Surveillance video shows the moment a liquor store employee was shot in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday night.

Detectives are still searching for the man responsible for the incident at Jensen's Liquors on North Miami Avenue and Northwest 79th Street.

Miami-Dade Police A surveillance photo of a man who police said shot a liquor store employee in northwest Miami-Dade.

They say when he walked inside he tried to get a refund. When an employee denied that refund, the man grabbed a bottle of liquor from the display and tried to walk out without paying.

Police said the employee tried to get the bottle back and there was a struggle between both men. That struggle continued outside and police say the suspect fell to the ground.

Police say when he fell, he pulled out a gun and shot the employee in the abdomen then fled on a blue bicycle.

"Anyone faced with this situation, any store employees or the general public, no piece of property no matter what the value is worth your life, please do not struggle with an assailant or anyone trying to do you harm,” Miami-Dade Police Det. Andre Martin said. "This is an individual who has already shot an injured one person over a piece of property. If you see this person call 911 immediately."

Police say the employee, who is 66 years old, was in critical condition but stable.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who they said is in his 40s and is armed and dangerous.