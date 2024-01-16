Video shows tornado cross I-95 in Florida

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes passed through Florida's Treasure Coast Monday night.

The first one reportedly touched down around 5 p.m. near Interstate 95 at mile marker 107 and about 30 minutes later a second tornado was reported near Becker Road and I-95.

These followed tornado warnings for St. Lucie and Martin counties.

NBC6 affiliate WPTV first reported that the storms also dumped inches of rain over a short period, flooding several streets and stalling cars. Thousands were without power in the two counties at one time.

Video posted to social media captured the moment a tornado crossed over Interstate 95 near Palm City, Florida.

According to WPTV, no injuries have been reported.