Video shows truck hit pedestrians in Bay Harbor

Video shows the moments two pedestrians crossing the street were hit by a truck in Bay Harbor.

It happened July 19 along 96th Street and Bay Harbor Terrace.

The video shows two people walking on the crosswalk when a work truck, while making a left-hand turn, hit them.

The driver gets out of the truck and appears to call 911. Another car also stops to help.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they transported two patients to the trauma center.

There was no word on the victims' conditions or if anyone is facing charges.