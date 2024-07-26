Caught on Camera

Video shows truck hit pedestrians in Bay Harbor

There was no word on the victims' conditions or if anyone is facing charges.

Video shows the moments two pedestrians crossing the street were hit by a truck in Bay Harbor.

It happened July 19 along 96th Street and Bay Harbor Terrace.

The video shows two people walking on the crosswalk when a work truck, while making a left-hand turn, hit them.

The driver gets out of the truck and appears to call 911. Another car also stops to help.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they transported two patients to the trauma center.

