Vigil Held to Honor Young Victims of Drive-By Shooting

A vigil was held Friday to honor the young victims of a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this month.

21-year-old Zariyah Marshall was shot and killed on February 5th near Lincoln Fields Apartments in Liberty City. Police say she had been trying to protect her six-month-old daughter.

"She sacrificed her life for her baby," said Michael Marshall, Zariyah's father.

“I just don’t understand,” said Kim Ross, her mother. “Not a problem child at all, did good in school. She worked, came home. She took care of her baby. That’s how she lived everyday. She lived for her child.”

The parents were dressed in purple at Friday's vigil, Zariyah's favorite color.

21-year-old Dawann Graham was also killed in the drive-by shooting. Police still don’t have any leads in their investigation.

“It’s not fair,” said Quay Hill, Zariyah’s sister. “These were innocent kids. They did not deserve that, and that’s the part that hurts the most.”

Zariyah's family is calling on the community for help.

“You need to stop this,” Michael said. “You know what’s going on. Help us. Help. You know what’s going on, stop these people from doing this.”