first alert weather

Warm, Rainy Weekend in Store for South Florida After Front's Failed Arrival

With the front nearby, unsettled weather is expected Saturday, Sunday and Monday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a work week of some cold temperatures, South Florida can put away their sweaters for at least the weekend thanks to a front not arriving in the area.

After that chilly stretch, warm and humid weather has moved back into South Florida and is here to stay with highs in the 80s every single day through next weekend.

Local

NBC 6 Responds 12 hours ago

What to Know About How the COVID-19 Vaccine Could Impact Autoimmune Patients

Elon Musk 13 hours ago

‘Unique Opportunity': Suarez Speaks With Elon Musk About Tunnels Under Miami

A cold front is moving in from the north, but won’t get a push through the area so the cooler, drier air never arrives.

With the front nearby, unsettled weather is expected Saturday, Sunday and Monday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms each day.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us