Warm, Rainy Weekend in Store for South Florida After Front's Failed Arrival

After a work week of some cold temperatures, South Florida can put away their sweaters for at least the weekend thanks to a front not arriving in the area.

After that chilly stretch, warm and humid weather has moved back into South Florida and is here to stay with highs in the 80s every single day through next weekend.

A cold front is moving in from the north, but won’t get a push through the area so the cooler, drier air never arrives.

With the front nearby, unsettled weather is expected Saturday, Sunday and Monday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms each day.