Warning for Miami-Dade Dog Owners: Protect Your Pet from Serious Respiratory Infection

A recent increase in the number of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex cases across South Florida has one county warning dog owners to be on the lookout.

Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging owners to help protect their pets from the spread of the virus with visits to their veterinarian, keeping dogs on current vaccine routines and avoiding dog parks or other areas with multiple dogs.

MDAS is also suspending spay and neuter surgeries along with vaccinations and microchipping at its Wellness Clinic, owner surrender and offsite pet adoption events.

CIRDC is highly contagious and can pose serious health risk to dogs. The disease can spread rapidly among dogs that are housed together or those in close proximity to each other such as in kennels, dog parks or grooming facilities.

If you think your dog is showing signs of CIRDC, contact your vet immediately as it is easily killed by most disinfectants, handwashing with soap, washing clothes along with washing food bowls and toys.

