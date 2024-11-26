WATCH: 3 kayakers rescued after becoming stranded on Hillsborough River

Three kayakers were rescued after becoming stranded on the Hillsborough River on Sunday.

The kayakers called for help at around 6:30 p.m., when they were unable to find their exit point as night fell, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Missing Kayakers Rescued: This successful rescue demonstrates the importance of teamwork and the specialized skills our units bring to every situation. We are proud of our deputies and partners who ensured these individuals returned home safely. pic.twitter.com/Vg2TUFZDa2 — Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) November 26, 2024

NBC affiliate WFLA reported that the HCSO Aviation Section located all three individuals and the HCSO Marine Unit with the help of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, and park rangers got the kayakers back to safety.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Impressive video shows how the kayakers are spotted through dense vegetation using specialized cameras. The aviation team then provides instructions to agents searching for the kayakers on the ground.

"Let them know we found them we're just gonna get a boat out to them," one person says. "You guys that are out walking on the trial there, you're going to come to a point where you can't go any further 'cause of the river."

“This successful rescue demonstrates the importance of teamwork and the specialized skills our units bring to every situation,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a post on X. “We are proud of our deputies and partners who ensured these individuals returned home safely.”