WATCH LIVE: FIU football stadium to be renamed for Pitbull

Florida International University's football stadium will be renamed Pitbull Stadium, the university and the Miami rapper-singer announced Tuesday to thunderous applause.

At a news conference at the university’s Tamiami Hall, Mr. Worldwide looked on as Athletic Director Scott Carr spoke before a crowd.

"It's my great honor to officially announce a partnership unique to the 305 with a worldwide brand," he said. "Just so you all know, this will be the first time an athletics venue has ever been named after a world-renowned musician."

"So picture this--should I say with a Kodak?" Carr joked in reference to a lyric from Pitbull's 'Give Me Everything.' "Pitbull in concert at Pitbull Stadium. OK? How about that?"

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.