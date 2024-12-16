Water taxis officially expand to Pompano Beach: What to know before you ride

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Monday morning at Pompano Beach to celebrate the city’s partnership with the Water Taxi of Fort Lauderdale.

Water Taxi and city officials gathered at Dockswell Dock to kick off the official launch of the water taxis’ expansion into Pompano Beach.

This means visitors and locals will now be able to take advantage of this transportation opportunity along South Florida to get to popular destinations all the way from Lighthouse Point to Hollywood.

“This has taken a lot of planning, a lot of preparation to get to where we’re at," said Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin.

He told NBC 6 this expansion is truly a game changer for locals to get around.

“Imagine if you live near the beach area but you work in downtown Fort Lauderdale,” he explained.

The CEO and President of Water Taxi of Fort Lauderdale, Bill Walker, said it makes 128 stops daily, adding it’s a must experience for tourists.

“A lot of people stay on the boat and ride around, but many, many, many, many get on and off, really, we’re after the guest experience to go onto different destinations; whether it’s parks, restaurants, hotels, beach,” Walker added.

For Florida residents, it’s an opportunity to also enjoy being outside on the water.

“A lot of people they don’t have boats, they don’t have the option to go out and do that so, this is one way for them to go out and really experience the South Florida lifestyle,” Mayor Hardin said.

Ticketholders can access up to 12 hours each day with one single ticket and annual passes are available to Pompano Beach residents.

“The Pompano Beach Water Taxi will be running from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., 363 days a year-- we’re closed on Christmas Day and the day of the boat parade,” said Walker.

Click here for more information, including to purchase a ticket.

Prices for Pompano Beach vary:

All Day Adult Pass (valid from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.) : $30

Seniors age 65+ & Military w/ ID Active & Vets; US only: $25

Children 5-11 (4 and under are free): $10

Evening Pass (after 5 p.m.): $15

Pompano Beach Resident Passes:

Multi-Day Pass*: $80

Annual/ Resident Pass: $250

(Good for 1 year from first boarding, Inc. FTL)

*Multi-Day passes good for 30 days from first scan. Prices and schedules subject to change.