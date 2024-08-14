WATCH: Waterspout glows off of Fort Lauderdale and Dania beaches

A waterspout off of Fort Lauderdale and Dania beaches glowed with the rising sun as a backdrop on Wednesday morning.

NBC6 caught aerial images of the water spout at around 6:30 a.m.

According to NOAA, waterspouts fall into two categories: fair weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.

"Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water, or move from land to water... They are associated with severe thunderstorms, and are often accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail, and frequent dangerous lightning," NOAA details.

"Fair weather waterspouts usually form along the dark flat base of a line of developing cumulus clouds. This type of waterspout is generally not associated with thunderstorms."

No tornado warning has been issued regarding the morning's stunning phenomenon.