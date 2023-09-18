‘We couldn't go back for her': Miami family mourns dog and 2 birds killed in duplex fire caused by e-scooter

An explosive wake up call for one Miami family after their home bursts into flames Monday morning. The cause: an electric scooter that was charging.

"The smoke was extremely thick, extremely black. It was almost impossible to see even inches in front of you," said Maggie, a woman who escaped the blaze. "It was like breathing in fire."

All four people inside the house escaped, but a dog and two birds didn’t make it out in time

“We couldn’t go back for her," said Maggie.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Maggie says she has two dogs. They were able to save one, but she says the smoke was too thick for her to go back in and save her 8-year-old dog Tory.

“I'm still in shock," Maggie said. "I'm still at a loss for words that your life can get turned upside down really in a matter of seconds."

Miami Fire provided photos of the aftermath that show hallway and living room charred and burned to pieces. That’s also where Maggie says she left her electric scooter charging.

According to Miami fire, that charging scooter is the cause of the explosion. Maggie says her scooter battery was lithium-ion.

“According to what the officers told us, we’re very lucky to be alive and these type of fires they are very very hot and they happen very quickly and the fumes are very toxic," said Maggie.

Maggie says she lost track of time while racing to get everybody out alive.

“I know that I nearly lost consciousness on my way out and lucky the door had been opened already so again we are all very fortunate to be here," she said.

Maggie’s mother who lived inside, along with an aunt and friend who were visiting, also had to escape.

Lihitum-ion batteries are growing increasingly dangerous. Like a similar fire last tear when flames tore through a south Florida business because of an e-bike that was left charging.

Fires involving lithium-ion batteries have been reported nationwide leading to injuries and deaths.

Some tips if you have a lithium ion battery: Use the supplied adapter and cord and never leave the battery charging unattended or overnight.

As battery fires and explosions from e-bikes continue to happen across the country, NBC6's Yaima Crespo shares tips for safely charging and storing your e-bike to prevent a dangerous — or even deadly — situation.