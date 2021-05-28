‘We Expect Thousands': Miami Beach Police Prepare for Big Crowds Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, a holiday weekend, and the Hyundai Air and Sea Show in Miami Beach, police are expecting big crowds.

“We expect thousands upon thousands of folks to be coming to Miami Beach,” said Ernesto Rodriquez, spokesman for Miami Beach Police Department.

To make sure things don’t get out of hand, at least 650 officers from Miami Beach and other agencies will be out patrolling now through Sunday.

“No days off, 12 hour shifts,” Rodriquez said.

New rules are also in effect for what won’t be allowed on the beach.

“No drinking in public, no smoking marijuana in public. A lot of prohibitions on the beach— no tables, coolers, tents,” Rodriquez said.

The drive down will also be different.

Anyone driving east on 395 will be forced into a traffic loop.

Lane closures on the MacArthur Causeway start at 10 p.m. each night.

“It was pretty hard to get down here actually,” said Keonte Kindred. “Took us like 30 minutes to get here cause there were so many blockages.”

Most of the changes are aimed at preventing the rowdiness seen during spring break.

Visitors say they can see the difference.

“Well the first thing was that the beach closes at 8 o’clock,” said tourist Carol Evans. “It’s from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m. And we figured that that was something that came about because of spring break.”

“I just feel like everybody’s being more cautious,” said Teesha Stoudmire, who is visiting from Ohio.

“I appreciate having the cop at the entrance, just reminding people of the rules,” said Holly Mitchell. “I think that’s a great idea.”