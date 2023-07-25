‘We still need Freddy': Gun violence activist ‘broken' over police director shooting

A well-known South Florida gun violence activist said she was "broken" when she learned Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez shot himself in an apparent attempted suicide.

Tangela Sears said she's a personal friend of Ramirez and has been working on his campaign for sheriff. She said she was shocked to learn of Sunday's incident that left him hospitalized with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"When I found out I was broken, I was shocked. Freddy has walked with me through so many situations. He’s been there for me and so many parents in this community," Sears told NBC6 on Tuesday. "We never know what a person is dealing with. We have to love one another."

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez is in stable condition after he hospitalized after shooting himself in an attempted suicide Sunday night, authorities said. Here are the latest details.

Sears said she spoke with Ramirez on Sunday before the incident and said it did not seem like he was angry or frustrated.

"It was a trigger because he is someone I call upon daily in the middle of the night, any time there is a problem in the community, I can call Freddy," Sears said. "I can’t think of one time that Freddy did not answer. To not only my call, but people throughout the community. He is just a different type of person."

Sears grew up around gun violence and has spent a lifetime advocating against it.

In 2015, she lost her son, David Queen, to gun violence, and started a group, Parents of Murdered Children, to support those who have gone through similar pain.

Sears has been collaborating with the Miami-Dade Police Department for about 25 years and said she's known Ramirez since he was an officer on patrol.

She said Ramirez truly believes in working with the people and listening to the concerns of the community to make it a safer county.

"We still need Freddy," Sears said. "Freddy is different. Freddy stands out. He believes in collaboration, working with the people."