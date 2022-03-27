first alert weather

Weekend Ends With More Beautiful Weather Across South Florida

After a few fresh 50s to start each morning, both Saturday and Sunday afternoon should offer up highs right around 80 degrees with low humidity too

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

High pressure in the central Gulf keeps our pleasant north breeze in play again for Sunday.

Look for another round of morning 50s followed by low-80s after lunch.

Humidity will remain very low so forget worrying about the rain, grab the sunglasses and enjoy the day.

Keep in mind the winds will be just strong enough to bring a moderate rip current risk to our beaches along with a small craft advisory.

Seas could hit 5 feet later on Sunday.

We stay mostly sunny and dry right through the middle of the week. Winds are shifting more to the east and south which will bring our first real chance for rain by late next week.

It'll warm up quickly too with morning mid-70s and afternoon mid-upper 80s expected by Thursday.

