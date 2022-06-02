Wet Days Ahead for South Florida Due to Impending Arrival of Tropical System

South Florida is going to be in for some wet weather in the coming days thanks to the upcoming arrival of what could be the first system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

It looks like more of the same for your Thursday and that means a sunny start to the day and stormy finish. Easily half of us will see rain and a few of these storms could drop some localized flooding.

It'll be warm and humid again with highs edging close to 90 degrees.

Friday offers up some big changes. We are currently tracking an area of showers and thunderstorms near the Yucatan Peninsula that very well may become a depression or weak tropical storm as it heads towards Florida.

We may start out dry on Friday dry, but it looks like conditions degrade through the day. Heavy rain will envelop the area by Friday afternoon and early evening and continue quite possibly through Saturday afternoon and evening.

Model guidance is hinting at 5+ inches of rain with isolated amounts much higher. Flooding appears likely. Try to stay indoors as much as possible. Winds will gust as well, quite possibly 30-40 mph or slightly higher.

Sunday will offer up much more sunshine with a 30-40% chance of showers and storms. It'll be hot too with highs potentially eclipsing 90 degrees.