What kind of weather can you expect on the first day of school? NBC6 meteorologist explains

Our rainy season looks to be back but at least temperatures have dipped a bit.

Key West, for instance, saw a high below 90 on Wednesday for the first time in over three weeks. You can blame the rain on that nugget.

Rain chances remain high as we kick off the first day of school for Miami-Dade, but at least the first half of the day should be dry.

We are looking at classic afternoon storms with highs in the low-90s which is typical for this time of the year.

Rain chances may dip slightly on Friday before ramping up again this weekend.

A tropical way will bring rain to more than half of us Saturday and Sunday with Saturday looking like the most unsettled day. The positive spin? Highs may struggle to get out of the 80s.

Rain chances dip again next week and highs will push back to normal levels, topping out around 92 degrees.