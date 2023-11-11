What to know about the uptick in Coyote sightings across South Florida

There are coyotes all across Florida -- in every one of the 67 counties, to be exact.

However, in recent months, there has seemingly been an uptick in coyote sightings -- especially in South Florida.

One sighting was caught on camera back in May, when a wild coyote dashed across the tarmac at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

More alarmingly, there has been a rise in neighborhood sightings across South Florida, including in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

A coyote was spotted at the NBC6 station in Miramar in August, which is close to several housing developments.

Coyotes began expanding their range into northwestern Florida in the 1960s and are now considered to be a naturalized species in every county in the Sunshine State, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

NBC6 reached out to the FWC -- which said coyotes are actually common in rural, suburban and even urban landscapes, but also confirmed that there has, in fact, been an uptick in sightings.

The FWC spokesperson explained that the range expansion in Florida is the result of several factors.

Coyotes are adaptable. They will eat many different types of food and can adjust well to living in different habitats.

Coyotes prefer to feed in open space. The conversion of forest to agricultural lands has provided coyotes with ample habitat in which to find food and connected habitat throughout the state.

Also, red wolves are no longer present, which means coyotes have less competition overall.

"People can help prevent interactions between coyotes, along with other wildlife, and pets by keeping cats inside and walking dogs on a short leash," the FWC spokesperson explained.

If pets are kept in a fenced area, the fence should be high enough, about 6 feet, to deter coyotes and other wildlife from jumping over and check the bottom of the fence regularly to make sure that coyotes and other wildlife cannot crawl underneath. If the fence is shorter than 6 feet, pets should be monitored.

The FWC also urges residents to take steps to secure trash, feed pets inside, clean grills, and pick up any fallen fruit or bird seed from the yard -- to keep coyotes away.

Coyotes and other wildlife that associate places where people live as an easy place to find food, may gradually lose their natural fear of humans.

If a coyote approaches or is within close proximity, the FWC suggests hazing the coyote to encourage it to move on.

Making noise, waving your arms, and using a deterrent such as spraying water from a strong hose, can encourage a coyote to leave the area.

The FWC provided a video that explains coyote hazing.

The FWC said although there have been more sightings generally -- this doesn't mean an individual spotting one is cause for concern.

There is no need for members of the public to report dead coyotes, or coyote sightings. However, they would like to know about any wildlife that are behaving strangely or aggressively and can be reached at your regional FWC office.