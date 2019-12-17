What’s Open and Closed on Christmas 2019

Before leaving the house on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, make sure you know which shops, offices or restaurants are open.
Many of these will have varied hours depending on their location, so it might be smart to call or check the website to inquire about opening and closing times before heading out.
Restaurants
Local
Benihana: select locations open, check before you go
Bonefish Grill: select locations open Christmas Eve (check before you go), closed Christmas day
Boston Market: select locations open, check before you go
Buca di Beppo: all locations open, hours vary
Buffalo Wild Wings: select locations open, check before you go
Carraba's Italian Grill: all locations open Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Denny's: all locations open 24/7
Dunkin' Donuts: select locations open, check before you go
Fleming's Steakhouse: hours vary Christmas Eve, select locations open Christmas Day (check before you go)
IHOP: all locations open, 24/7
McDonalds: select locations open, check before you go
Outback Steakhouse: all locations open Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Panda Express: select locations open, hours vary
Pizza Hut: select locations open , check before you go
Sonic: select locations open , check before you go
Starbucks: select locations open, check before you go
TGI Friday's: select locations open, check before you go
Waffle House: all locations open 24/7
Stores, pharmacies
Burlington: limited hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
CVS: regular hours Christmas Eve, shortened hours Christmas Day
Dollar Tree: regular hours Christmas Eve, shortened hours Christmas Day
Family Dollar: regular hours Christmas Eve, limited hours Christmas Day
Home Depot: regular hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Macy's: open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Michaels: limited hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Navarro: regular hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Party City: hours may vary Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Publix: open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Sam's Club: extended hours on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Target: regular hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Trader Joe's: limited hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Walgreens: regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Walmart: open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Whole Foods: limited hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
7 Eleven: regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Entertainment, malls
Aventura: open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Dadeland: open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Dolphin: open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Merrick Park: open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Movie theaters: open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Pérez Art Museum Miami: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science: open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Sawgrass Mills: open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Southland: open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
The Falls: open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Services
Banks: limited hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: limited hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
Miami-Dade and Broward transit: regular schedule Christmas Eve, weekend schedule Christmas Day
Miami-Dade and Broward garbage collection: regular schedule Christmas Eve, no service Friday
Post offices: limited hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
UPS: limited hours at select locations Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day