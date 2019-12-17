What’s Open and Closed on Christmas 2019

Before leaving the house on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, make sure you know which shops, offices or restaurants are open.

Many of these will have varied hours depending on their location, so it might be smart to call or check the website to inquire about opening and closing times before heading out.

Restaurants

Benihana: select locations open, check before you go

Bonefish Grill: select locations open Christmas Eve (check before you go), closed Christmas day

Boston Market: select locations open, check before you go

Buca di Beppo: all locations open, hours vary

Buffalo Wild Wings: select locations open, check before you go

Carraba's Italian Grill: all locations open Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Denny's: all locations open 24/7

Dunkin' Donuts: select locations open, check before you go

Fleming's Steakhouse: hours vary Christmas Eve, select locations open Christmas Day (check before you go)

IHOP: all locations open, 24/7

McDonalds: select locations open, check before you go

Outback Steakhouse: all locations open Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Panda Express: select locations open, hours vary

Pizza Hut: select locations open , check before you go

Sonic: select locations open , check before you go

Starbucks: select locations open, check before you go

TGI Friday's: select locations open, check before you go

Waffle House: all locations open 24/7

Stores, pharmacies

Burlington: limited hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

CVS: regular hours Christmas Eve, shortened hours Christmas Day

Dollar Tree: regular hours Christmas Eve, shortened hours Christmas Day

Family Dollar: regular hours Christmas Eve, limited hours Christmas Day

Home Depot: regular hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Macy's: open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Michaels: limited hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Navarro: regular hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Party City: hours may vary Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Publix: open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Sam's Club: extended hours on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Target: regular hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Trader Joe's: limited hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Walgreens: regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Walmart: open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Whole Foods: limited hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

7 Eleven: regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Entertainment, malls

Aventura: open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Dadeland: open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Dolphin: open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Merrick Park: open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Movie theaters: open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Pérez Art Museum Miami: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science: open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Sawgrass Mills: open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Southland: open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

The Falls: open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Services

Banks: limited hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: limited hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Miami-Dade and Broward transit: regular schedule Christmas Eve, weekend schedule Christmas Day

Miami-Dade and Broward garbage collection: regular schedule Christmas Eve, no service Friday

Post offices: limited hours Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

UPS: limited hours at select locations Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day