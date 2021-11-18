What's Open, Closed on Thanksgiving Day in South Florida

In 2020, several major retailers broke the longstanding tradition for the first time in years and closed their doors on Thanksgiving Day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, several stores will continue the trend and close on Thanksgiving Day.

But don't worry, there are many stores that will still be open, even for a few hours, to give customers a chance to grab last-minute items or to get a jump start on their holiday shopping.

Here are the latest updates on store hours and closures for Thanksgiving Day:

Closed

Aldi – Closed

Banana Republic – Closed

Barnes & Noble – Closed

Bed Bath & Beyond – Closed

Best Buy – Closed

Costco – Closed

BJ's Wholesale - Closed

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Closed

Gap – Closed

Home Depot – Closed

Kohl’s – Closed

Macy’s – Closed

Marshalls – Closed

Old Navy – Closed

Target – Closed

Walmart – Closed

Trader Joe's - Closed

Publix - Closed

Winn-Dixie - Closed

Fresco Y Más: Closed

Open

The following stores, however, will be open:

Walgreens: Open (Location hours will vary) Pharmacies inside will be closed. The location at University of Miami Health System, at 1400 NW 12th Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

CVS/Navarro: Open (Location hours will vary)

Sedano's - Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and two stores — 3925 Palm Ave. in Hialeah and 12175 SW 26th St. in West Miami-Dade — will stay open until 10 p.m.

Milam’s Market: Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fresh Market: Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Big Lots – Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CVS – Open (Hours will vary)

Family Dollar: Open (Location hours will vary)

Dollar General – Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Good Housekeeping

Whole Foods – Open (Location hours will vary)

Sprouts: Stores are open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m