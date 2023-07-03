Where to watch fireworks in South Florida on the Fourth of July

With Independence Day on Tuesday, here's where to see the most spectacular fireworks throughout South Florida.
Miami-Dade County
Miami
- Bayfront Park's July 4 celebration returns this year with entertainment for all ages, including live performances from local musicians, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 301 N. Biscayne Boulevard, Miami. The fireworks display will take place at 9 p.m.
South Miami
- You can find fireworks from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Palmer Park, 6100 SW 67th Avenue, Miami. There will also be live entertainment, food trucks and activities for children.
Miami Beach
- Following a classical music concert at 8:30 p.m., there will be fireworks in Lummus Park on Ocean Drive at 9 p.m. The concert will be performed by Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Symphony Orchestra and Alumni Division singers.
- The Miami Beach Bandshell, located at 7275 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, will be throwing a celebration including fireworks from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be rock climbing, DJs, obstacle courses, roller skating and a drone show.
Miami Gardens
- Enjoy a drive-in fireworks show at the Calder Casino located at 21001 NW 27th Avenue, Miami Gardens. The celebration, including bounce houses, food trucks and more, will begin at 7 p.m., with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.
- Food trucks and fireworks will be available from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, located at 3000 NW 199 Street, Miami Gardens.
Hialeah
- Live music performances from Lenier, Ricky Valido and Marlon Fernandez will begin at 4 p.m. at Milander Park, located at 4800 Palm Avenue, Hialeah.
Homestead
- A "Race to the 4th" celebration including fireworks will take place at Homestead Miami Speedway located at 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd, Homestead. Food, entertainment and children's activities will be available as well, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Broward County
Fort Lauderdale
- An all-day celebration will take place on Las Olas from 12 p.m. until 9:15 p.m., featuring waterslides, arts and crafts, a Flo Rida concert, fireworks, and more. The fireworks will begin at 8:45 p.m. at 3000 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale.
Miramar
- Miramar Regional Park will put on a firework show and celebration at 7 p.m. at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar. There will also be food trucks, vendors and DJs.
Hollywood
- Fireworks will begin at 5 p.m. at the Hollywood Beach Theater, located at 200 Johnson Street, Hollywood.
Pembroke Pines
- The Pines Recreation Center will host a firework display located at 7400 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines. The activities, including a pie-eating contest, rides, arts and crafts, and more will last from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., finishing with the firework display.
Pompano Beach
- Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. at the Fisher Family Pier located at 222 N Pompano Beach Boulevard, Pompano Beach. Live music will begin at 5:30 p.m., including an '80s tribute band.