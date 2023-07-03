fourth of july

Where to watch fireworks in South Florida on the Fourth of July

Here's where to find fireworks throughout South Florida on the Fourth of July.

By Kaitlyn Schwanemann

With Independence Day on Tuesday, here's where to see the most spectacular fireworks throughout South Florida.

Miami-Dade County

Miami

  • Bayfront Park's July 4 celebration returns this year with entertainment for all ages, including live performances from local musicians, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 301 N. Biscayne Boulevard, Miami. The fireworks display will take place at 9 p.m.
South Miami

  • You can find fireworks from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Palmer Park, 6100 SW 67th Avenue, Miami. There will also be live entertainment, food trucks and activities for children.

Miami Beach

  • Following a classical music concert at 8:30 p.m., there will be fireworks in Lummus Park on Ocean Drive at 9 p.m. The concert will be performed by Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Symphony Orchestra and Alumni Division singers.
  • The Miami Beach Bandshell, located at 7275 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, will be throwing a celebration including fireworks from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be rock climbing, DJs, obstacle courses, roller skating and a drone show.

Miami Gardens

  • Enjoy a drive-in fireworks show at the Calder Casino located at 21001 NW 27th Avenue, Miami Gardens. The celebration, including bounce houses, food trucks and more, will begin at 7 p.m., with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.
  • Food trucks and fireworks will be available from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, located at 3000 NW 199 Street, Miami Gardens.

Hialeah

  • Live music performances from Lenier, Ricky Valido and Marlon Fernandez will begin at 4 p.m. at Milander Park, located at 4800 Palm Avenue, Hialeah.

Homestead

  • A "Race to the 4th" celebration including fireworks will take place at Homestead Miami Speedway located at 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd, Homestead. Food, entertainment and children's activities will be available as well, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Broward County

Fort Lauderdale

  • An all-day celebration will take place on Las Olas from 12 p.m. until 9:15 p.m., featuring waterslides, arts and crafts, a Flo Rida concert, fireworks, and more. The fireworks will begin at 8:45 p.m. at 3000 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale.

Miramar

  • Miramar Regional Park will put on a firework show and celebration at 7 p.m. at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar. There will also be food trucks, vendors and DJs.

Hollywood

  • Fireworks will begin at 5 p.m. at the Hollywood Beach Theater, located at 200 Johnson Street, Hollywood.

Pembroke Pines

  • The Pines Recreation Center will host a firework display located at 7400 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines. The activities, including a pie-eating contest, rides, arts and crafts, and more will last from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., finishing with the firework display.

Pompano Beach

  • Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. at the Fisher Family Pier located at 222 N Pompano Beach Boulevard, Pompano Beach. Live music will begin at 5:30 p.m., including an '80s tribute band.

