Wild video shows attempted carjacking outside Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale

Video shows a wild attempted carjacking and the efforts of good Samaritans who tried to stop it right in front of Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.

Police said they were notified at 6:08 p.m. that a carjacker had tried to move a couple from their red sedan.

During the struggle, the car struck a pole, authorities said.

Video shows the car's front bumper dragging on the floor as the hazard lights flicker. The vehicle moves forward until it stops and what appear to be hospital staff and other good Samaritans try to stop the carjacker.

Fort Lauderdale police arrived and arrested the suspect. They said one of the victims suffered a scratch during the incident.

NBC6 is working to learn more about the suspect in this crime.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.