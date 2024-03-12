“They're very shy animals”: Wildlife expert explains rarity of crocodile bite at Everglades National Park

A man was hospitalized Sunday after a crocodile bit him in the leg at Everglades National Park, officials said.

The man's sailboat boat had reportedly capsized in the Flamingo Marina basin and he attempted to swim to shore with his boat when he was seen going underwater.

The 68-year-old was taken to the hospital with a laceration on his leg, park officials said Monday. At last check, he was stable at the hospital.

Wildlife expert Ron Magill sat down for an interview with NBC6, to explain just how uncommon the incident was.

He said crocodiles are usually not found in many places where people normally swim and tend to be more reserved.

"Crocodiles, generally speaking, are not aggressive animals," Magill noted. "They're very shy animals."

Magill compared Sunday's incident to that of shark bites, due to many sharks confusing people with fish.

"I'm just kind of guessing that this crocodile is responding to the guy kicking as he's trying to bring his boat back into shore, and that kicking creates a splashing effect, creates an effect like a dying fish," Magill explained. "The crocodile probably said, 'this is a dying fish. I'm going to go get some food.'"

He emphasized that the circumstances surrounding this bite does not point to an aggressive attack and more so, an act of instinct.

"At the end of the day, if this animal wanted to eat that person -- if this animal was truly being aggressive instead of instinctive -- that guy would not have made it out of the water," Magill added.

He also emphasized that those crocodiles at Everglades National Park are very familiar with fishermen, and even try to steal their catches out there. "As the guys are reeling in their fish, they go and get the fish," he explained.

Magill added that he has visited the national park several times and has never once had an issue with them.

"I have seen those crocodiles out at Flamingo many times. They've never shown any sign of being aggressive towards me," Magill said.

Magill also described key differences between crocodiles and alligators, explaining that alligators are found in freshwater, while crocodiles are found in saltwater.

The adult gators are also more black in color, as opposed to crocodiles, who appear more olive green. Crocodiles also have a more pointed snout, appearing more V-shaped, Magill noted.