With Cold Front Over, South Florida Readies For Gorgeous Weather This Weekend

With Thursday night’s cold front through the area, gorgeous weather is expected all weekend long.

We will continue to clear out tonight from north to south. Refreshing humidity will be coupled with low temps between 55° and 60° Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings.

Afternoon highs will top out at 79° both Saturday and Sunday and winds will be on the lighter side.

Great weather continues early next week before temps and rain chances start to creep back up by Thursday and Friday.