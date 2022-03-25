first alert weather

With Cold Front Over, South Florida Readies For Gorgeous Weather This Weekend

High pressure will build in and bring an incredible weekend and early next week to South Florida

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

With Thursday night’s cold front through the area, gorgeous weather is expected all weekend long.

We will continue to clear out tonight from north to south. Refreshing humidity will be coupled with low temps between 55° and 60° Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings.

Afternoon highs will top out at 79° both Saturday and Sunday and winds will be on the lighter side.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Great weather continues early next week before temps and rain chances start to creep back up by Thursday and Friday.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us