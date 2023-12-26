Woman, 29, dead after fire breaks out in Tamarac apartment

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an apartment in Tamarac that claimed the life of a woman early Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to Tamarac Fire Rescue the house fire occurred at 7900 South Colony Circle.

NBC6 was at the scene and while officials asked to keep a distance, several Broward County Sheriff's deputies could be seen in the area.

Crews responded to the scene and officials said the fire was contained to one unit.

A woman, 29, was transported to a nearby where she later died. No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was at the scene, but was not needed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.