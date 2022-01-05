Woman Accused of Orchestrating Robbery, Setting Up Boyfriend

A South Florida woman is facing accusations that she set up her boyfriend to get robbed at a Doral hotel, prosecutors said.

Lisandra Herrera de la Cruz, 19, remains behind bars on an armed robbery charge, according to online jail records.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to an arrest form, Herrera was with her boyfriend Tuesday at a Holiday Inn in Doral when someone knocked on their door.

When Herrera opened the door, a man and a woman stormed in, and one of them punched the boyfriend in the face, police said.

The attackers allegedly used a hangar and toilet plunger to hit the victim repeatedly. The suspects allegedly pulled out a gun and took several swipes with a hunting knife, police said.

Before leaving, the group got away with the victim’s car key, cash, and a brand new 75-inch television.

Herrera is being held in jail under no bond. It's unclear if she had an attorney who could comment on the case.

The arrest report says she made some admissions to the crime, but police redacted details of the admissions. In all, five people were charged in connection to the crime.