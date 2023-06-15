Woman accuses Conor McGregor of alleged sexual assault at Miami Heat game

Mixed martial artist Conor McGregor faces a serious battle after a woman accused him of sexual assault during a Miami Heat game in the recent NBA Finals.

A letter from the woman's attorney, Ariel Mitchell, to McGregor, the Heat and the NBA said the alleged incident took place last Friday after Miami's Game 4 loss to the Denver Nuggets at the Kaseya Center.

Mitchell said the woman, who was not identified, was separated from her friend by NBA and Heat security and later placed inside a men's restroom at the arena. McGregor was alleged to have later kissed her and attempted to force the woman to perform a sex act before he allegedly pinned her against the wall and tried to have sex with her.

The victim later elbowed McGregor and escaped, according to Mitchell, but was forced to return to retrieve her purse.

Miami Police confirmed Thursday an incident report was filed and an investigation is ongoing, but did not confirm McGregor's name was on the complaint. Mitchell said she was escorted off property and told to hire legal counsel.

"My client is only seeking one thing Justice. Had the police taken her report Sunday, instead of being discouraged, this would have been reported differently," he said. "I am only involved because my client was unable to file a police report without counsel which should not have occurred."

The website TMZ initially reported the accusations.

The Miami Heat released a statement saying: “We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment.” The Ultimate Fighting Championship, where McGregor competes, said they would continue to gather additional details and "will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements."

McGregor's attorney, Barbara Llanes, called the allegations "false" and said he would "not be intimidated."

McGregor made headlines during the game when he knocked out the Miami Heat mascot in a midgame bit that went wrong.

Burnie — more specifically, the man who occupies Burnie's costume — briefly sought medical attention after taking two punches from McGregor during a third-quarter stoppage.

The Heat said Saturday that the employee, who was not identified, received pain medication and was resting at home.