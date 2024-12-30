Woman and her dad accused of stealing bag of cash from ex's Miami jewelry business

A woman and her father are facing theft charges after they allegedly stole a bag containing tens of thousands of dollars from her ex's Miami jewelry business, police said.

Marlenys Odalys Fernandez-Alfonso, 25, and her father, 59-year-old Osvaldo Efrain Fernandez-Montenegro, were arrested Saturday on second-degree grand theft charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Marlenys Odalys Fernandez-Alfonso and Osvaldo Efrain Fernandez-Montenegro

The alleged theft happened Saturday at a jewelry business in the Alfred DuPont Building at 169 E. Flagler Street, an arrest report said.

Cameras showed Fernandez-Alfonso and Fernandez-Montenegro enter the building and go to the 14th floor, where the business is located

Fernandez-Alfonso was seen manipulating the door so they could get inside the business, and they were later seen on video leaving the business with a bag, the report said.

At one point in the footage, Fernandez-Montenegro was seen on an elevator camera lifting his shirt to conceal the bag, the report said.

The store owner said the two took the bag from a safe in the business, and said it contained $30,000, the report said.

The owner also said he had "separated from a relationship with [Fernandez-Alfonso] a month ago, and this is her way of getting back at him," the report said.

Both the daughter and father were later found and identified from the surveillance footage, before they were arrested and booked into jail, the report said.

In court Sunday, a judge granted Fernandez-Alfonso and Fernandez-Montenegro bonds of $5,000 each and ordered them to stay away from the building.