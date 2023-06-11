Woman arrested after Miami-Dade Catholic school vandalized with graffiti overnight

Miami-Dade Police arrested a woman they said vandalized a church in southwest Miami-Dade in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Alfa Illescas, 44, was charged with one count of criminal mischief on a church or place of worship.

According to the police, officers arrived at Saint Timothy Catholic Church, located at 5400 Southwest 102 Avenue just before 3 a.m. where part of a school on the campus was vandalized.

According to police, several unknown suspects enter the church and proceeded to graffiti the walls - posting words like ‘perverts’ and ‘pigs.’

Alfa Illescas (Miami-Dade Police Department)

“I'm concerned but I don't think I'm surprised," said Ana Fernandez, whose children graduated from the school "Because Christians are under attack and you see it all over the world.”

Surveillance footage showed a person, later identified as Illescas, walking through the school and spray painting the walls along with various other areas. She was also seen kicking over trash bins and breaking parts of an alter.

"This is a tragedy, that a sacred place like a Catholic school and church property is vandalized. It's a hate crime," the Archdiocese of Miami said in an official statement.