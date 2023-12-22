Woman arrested in Coconut Creek mailbox burglary, police search for second suspect

A 20-year-old woman is facing burglary charges after police found her hiding in an SUV filled with stolen mail in Coconut Creek -- while her alleged partner ran from the scene, police said.

Officers reportedly responded to the scene along Carambola Cir S to investigate reports of a car burglary Thursday.

Police say they saw a suspicious man hiding behind a cluster of mailboxes that were all open, before that man ran off -- leaving behind a dark-colored SUV parked nearby.

Officers then found Maria Weeks, 20, of Sunrise hiding in the backset and a large amount of stolen mail in the trunk, according to police.

They reportedly also found a loaded handgun inside the SUV.

Weeks was arrested on burglary and grand theft charges, and was taken to the Broward County Jail.

Police are still searching for the man who ran off.