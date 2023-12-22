Coconut Creek

Woman arrested in Coconut Creek mailbox burglary, police search for second suspect

A Sunrise woman was found hiding in the backset of an SUV with a large amount of stolen mail in the trunk, police said.

By NBC6

Getty Images

A 20-year-old woman is facing burglary charges after police found her hiding in an SUV filled with stolen mail in Coconut Creek -- while her alleged partner ran from the scene, police said.

Officers reportedly responded to the scene along Carambola Cir S to investigate reports of a car burglary Thursday.

Police say they saw a suspicious man hiding behind a cluster of mailboxes that were all open, before that man ran off -- leaving behind a dark-colored SUV parked nearby.

Officers then found Maria Weeks, 20, of Sunrise hiding in the backset and a large amount of stolen mail in the trunk, according to police.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

They reportedly also found a loaded handgun inside the SUV.

Weeks was arrested on burglary and grand theft charges, and was taken to the Broward County Jail.

Local

Miami-Dade County 1 hour ago

Woman's body found floating near Miami Seaquarium at Virginia Key

West Palm Beach 2 hours ago

Road worker from Miami critical after hit-and-run in West Palm Beach

Police are still searching for the man who ran off.

This article tagged under:

Coconut CreekSouth Floridamailbox burglary
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us