Woman arrested in connection with fatal SW Miami-Dade rollover crash

Miami-Dade Police have arrested a woman accused of being the driver of a pick-up truck that left one person dead and two others in critical condition in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood on Friday morning.

According to the arrest report, Dymariz Picon, 28, was identified as the driver of a silver Nissan that crashed into a van, causing it to roll over, killing 34-year-old passenger Daniel Garcia.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest 21st Terrace and 92nd Avenue in Westchester on Friday morning.

Video from a nearby house showed a silver pickup truck and a white work van colliding at the intersection.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said two people in the van were taken to a local hospital as trauma alerts and were in critical condition.

Garcia was riding in the silver Nissan and did not survive the crash.

Two other people who were inside the truck, one being Picon, fled on foot, police said.

"The wreckage of this traffic accident is pretty horrific so there is a good chance that the two individuals who fled may be injured but there's really no way to tell until we locate those two people," Miami-Dade Police Dte. Andre Martin said.

According to police, the incident began with a theft at a convenience store. A Miami-Dade Schools Police officer who was looking for the suspected thieves came across the crash scene.

It's unknown if the people in the truck may have been connected to the theft.

Sebastian Lopez, who lives on the corner, said he woke up to the sound of the impact.

“It sounded like a bullet," Lopez said. "It was crazy."

