Woman Bit by Alligator at Everglades National Park

A woman was bitten by an alligator Friday afternoon at Everglades National Park.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they were investigating after the 18-year-old was bitten in the leg at around 2 p.m.

She sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated on scene, according to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Further details were not available.

The FWC said serious injuries by alligators are rare in Florida and people with concerns about an alligator should call its toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

