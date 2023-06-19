Woman detained, 2 recovering after shooting outside bakery on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach: Police

Two people were hospitalized and another person was detained after a shooting Monday outside a bakery in Miami Beach.

Miami Police responded before 7 p.m. to the 7300 block of Collins Avenue, where they found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said. They were expected to recover.

A woman was detained and police recovered a firearm.

Witnesses told NBC6 the accused shooter had been sitting outside Moises Bakery near the corner of 73rd Street and Collins Avenue for hours before she suddenly got up and opened fire.

"She just tried to shoot anything that moved," Hector Castillo said. "She shot at a car with kids inside, and at another Lexus in front."

A bakery employee said the shooter tried to aim at police when they arrived.

"But the officer immediately arrested her and obtained the gun," Marbelli Rodriguez said. "She was nervous, not buying anything and all of a sudden she started shooting."

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the shooter or the victims in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.