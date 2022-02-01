Miami Beach

Woman Faces Judge in Miami-Dade Hit-and-Run Crash

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman is facing charges after police say she drove away after hitting another vehicle Tuesday in Miami Beach.

Police and fire rescue responded to the crash at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday at 71th Street and Bay Drive East, Miami Beach Police said.

The woman was driving a pickup truck when she struck a BMW and then drove off, police said.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed rescue crews extracting the driver of the BMW, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup truck was discovered nearby and the woman was taken into custody, police said.

37-year-old Jaclyn Alvarez is facing four charges including leaving the scene of a crash and simple possession and police say narcotics were found in her car.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Miami Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us