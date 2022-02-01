Woman Faces Judge in Miami-Dade Hit-and-Run Crash

A woman is facing charges after police say she drove away after hitting another vehicle Tuesday in Miami Beach.

Police and fire rescue responded to the crash at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday at 71th Street and Bay Drive East, Miami Beach Police said.

The woman was driving a pickup truck when she struck a BMW and then drove off, police said.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed rescue crews extracting the driver of the BMW, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup truck was discovered nearby and the woman was taken into custody, police said.

37-year-old Jaclyn Alvarez is facing four charges including leaving the scene of a crash and simple possession and police say narcotics were found in her car.

