Woman hospitalized after being stabbed by man trying to rob her in Hialeah

Police have arrested the man allegedly responsible for stabbing a woman as he tried to rob her in her Hialeah home.

The incident occurred at a home located at 1577 West 73rd Street in Hialeah.

Officials said 59-year-old Isaac Green knocked on the door and when the victim began to open it he forced his way into the home and demanded money.

According to police, they got into a physical altercation and Green pulled out a knife and proceeded to stab the victim.

Investigators said that after stabbing the woman, Green tied her up and ransacked the home, taking her phone, television and car keys. He then fled the scene in the victim's car.

According to preliminary information from firefighters, when they arrived at the scene, they found a 42-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds to her neck and forearm. She was then transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

"I drove by, I saw the police at a house and I didn't have access to enter because the place was closed," said Martha Leonard, a resident of the area. "I was so surprised to see it closed because nothing has ever happened here. I have lived here for about 25 years and nothing like this, a crime of this kind, has ever happened."

Green was later located by detectives and was arrested without incident.

He remains at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he is facing charges of armed invasion of property and aggravated assault.