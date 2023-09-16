Woman injured in apparent shooting at Hollywood rental property

Hollywood Police are investigating an apparent shooting that injured one woman at a residence that neighbors said was being used as an Airbnb rental property.

A spokesperson with the department said officers received a call for a possible shooting at approximately 8:30 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene on N 31st Court -- between Johnson and Pierce Streets -- they were reportedly met with a female who was "exhibiting injuries consistent of that of a gun shot wound, to her lower extremity." Authorities said that the apparent gunshot wound was non-life-threatening, but the woman was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, less than a mile from where the incident occurred.

"It was a lot of noise, and everybody got worried," one resident said. "It was kind of weird for us because nothing like this has happened before.

Neighbors described being awoken by several gunshots Saturday morning.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In surveillance video obtained by NBC6, there were 13 audible pops, which sounded like gunfire, preceded and followed by yelling.

Broward County property records showed that the residence was sold in 2021. Additional records from Jan. 2023 listed the address as one tied to a new business in the City of Hollywood. An Airbnb listing for the property was tied to Polygon Spaces, a self-proclaimed "luxury Airbnb consulting and management company." NBC6 reached out to the company for information on the property, as well as whether it was being rented at the time of Saturday morning's incident, but has not received a response.

Authorities said that the woman who was injured, "along with the occupants of the home were uncooperative and gave conflicting statements."

The investigation is ongoing.