Woman Killed, 4-Year-Old Boy Injured in Crash on I-595

A woman was killed and a 4-year-old boy was hospitalized in a crash that shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 early Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said they received a call regarding a disabled vehicle blocking the inside lane of westbound I-595, just west of Interstate 95. The call was then updated from a disabled vehicle to a crash resulting in a possible fatality, FHP officials said.

When troopers arrived on the scene with Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue they found the driver of a silver Nissan sedan who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the victim is a female whose age and identity were unknown.

A 4-year-old boy was also inside the Nissan and was transported to the hospital by rescue crews with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash but there were no other injuries, officials said.

The westbound I-595 lanes west of I-95 were shut down while the investigation continues.

