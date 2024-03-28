Woman killed in crash on Turnpike near Coconut Creek Parkway

A woman was killed in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike in Coconut Creek early Thursday, authorities said.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike south of the Coconut Creek Parkway.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a 2009 Acura TSX sedan was parked on the outside shoulder of the Turnpike at the same time a 2015 Jeep Wrangler was improperly driving on the shoulder.

The driver of the Jeep, a 31-year-old man from Coconut Creek, didn't slow, stop or maneuver to avoid the Acura, and crashed into it from behind, FHP officials said.

The driver of the Acura, a 30-year-old woman from Panama City, died at the scene, according to Coconut Creek Fire Rescue. Her identity hasn't been released.

The man who was driving the Jeep suffered non-incapacitating injuries, FHP officials said.

Video from the scene showed the yellow Jeep rolled on its side and the white Acura half destroyed on the Turnpike.

The crash caused major delays in the area for much of the morning commute.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing and active, according to FHP.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC 6 for updates.