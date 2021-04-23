Woman Pleads Guilty To DUI Manslaughter After Killing Three Teens

The woman who fatally struck three young soccer players with her car in May 2019 has pleaded guilty to all three counts of DUI manslaughter, authorities said.

During the hearing Friday morning, Miriam Coulibaliy, 33, said she’s ready to take responsibility for what happened.

“I don’t wanna fight the situation, I don’t really have a defense," she said. "I know what I’ve done."

In May 2019, Richecarde Dumay, 17, Lens Desir, 15, and Gedeon Desir, 13, were waiting for their bus to their championship soccer game when they were hit by Coulibaliy's black SUV, authorities said. The fatal crash happened at 5:22 a.m.

Nearly two years after the North Miami crash, Pat Santangelo -- cofounder of Little Haiti FC -- said his soccer players still remember the tragedy.

"Every day the children come to practice and they see this mural they know who these kids are," said Santangelo, pointing to a piece of artwork with the three young soccer players at the Little Haiti Soccer Park.

North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estimé-Irvin also issued a statement about the case.

“As a single mother of a young man, this case hit really close to home," she said. "I know these families have suffered a great loss. While I know that this sentencing won’t bring these teens back, I hope today’s sentencing will bring their families much needed peace and closure."

Santangelo said the teens' teammates feel the absence of their presence, every day.

“They respect the fact that those poor children should be playing soccer here today," he said.

Coulibaliy is being sentenced to 15 years in prison and 15 years of probation after her release.