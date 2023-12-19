Woman pleads guilty to stealing $500k from her sick, 93-year-old uncle, forcing him into nursing home

A South Florida woman pled guilty Tuesday to stealing over half a million dollars from her sick uncle and forcing him to live in an assisted living facility.

After escaping to Spain, Hadee Toledo was extradited to Miami-Dade County on Monday and went before a judge for the first time Tuesday. She was arrested on a warrant from May charging her with the exploitation of an elderly person.

According to prosecutors, Toledo took advantage of her 93-year-old uncle when he was very sick with COVID-19. Authorities said the victim was hospitalized in August 2020 and remained quarantined in a nursing and rehab center after his release from the hospital.

As a 93-year-old Hialeah man was recovering from COVID-19 last year, his relatives went to work liquidating his bank accounts and selling his home in what authorities say was a "callous" case of elderly exploitation.

Her son, Italo Nelli, pleaded guilty last year for helping her and was sentenced to five years probation.

Toledo allegedly forged the victim’s signature on a power of attorney document, which was allegedly witnessed by Nelli and others and was legally notarized.

Toledo then used that power of attorney to forge transfer of property deeds, allowing her to sell the victim’s home, liquidate his bank accounts, and leave Florida, prosecutors said. Hialeah Police said the house was sold in a rush for less than it was worth.

Police said Toledo even changed her name to match the victim's last name to perpetrate the scheme.

After challenges with the Spanish legal system and plea negotiations, Toledo and prosecutors agreed she would plead guilty to only one count of forgery.

"Message there is: you can run but you can't hide," Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in response to the plea.

Toledo was sentenced to six months probation and must pay her uncle's real heir $250,000. She must also waive any possible inheritance. If she violates probation, she faces up to five years in state prison.

Toledo's uncle died in September.