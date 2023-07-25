Woman seen in video beating kid with belt at Florida City school learns punishment

A woman who was seen on video beating a child with a belt at a Florida City school last year has been given probation.

Kady Sewell appeared in a Miami-Dade courtroom Tuesday where she pleaded guilty and apologized for the incident that happened at Bethel Seventh Day Adventist private school.

Sewell, 35, had been arrested last May on a child abuse without great bodily harm charge.

A judge gave her one year of probation and ordered her to stay away from the child.

"That’s not normally me. I would like to say sorry to the mom. Sorry to the son as well, and I definitely know that I will never do this again," Sewell said in court Tuesday.

Zendre Pollard, the mother of the child, said her son told her he was being bullied. Pollard said her son picked up Sewell's son and dropped him, and after that Sewell came to the school with the belt.

According to an arrest report, Sewell approached the child in the cafeteria, told him "Stop f------ hitting my children," and then started hitting him with the belt.

"It's not ok to hurt our kids and go to school and hurt a child. Keep a child in a child place and adult in an adult place," Pollard said.

Sewell had been facing up to five years in prison.

"A little disappointed but you know, justice was served," Pollard said.

Sewell was also ordered to take an anger management class. Her attorney said she's moved out of South Florida and is hoping to turn the page on this part of her life.

"I'm sorry about what happened. But I was just being a mom," Sewell said. "I guess the lesson from this is to think before you act, you know."