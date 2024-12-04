Fort Lauderdale

Woman stabbed, possibly struck by suspect's car in Fort Lauderdale: Police

The woman, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries

By Brian Hamacher

A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was stabbed and possibly struck by the suspect's car in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2900 block of Southwest 13th Street around 9 a.m.

Officers found a woman at the scene with injuries that indicated she'd been stabbed and possibly struck by the suspect's vehicle, police said.

The woman, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police haven't released information about the suspect but said their investigation is ongoing.

Fort Lauderdale
