Woman stabbed, possibly struck by suspect's car in Fort Lauderdale: Police

A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was stabbed and possibly struck by the suspect's car in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2900 block of Southwest 13th Street around 9 a.m.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers found a woman at the scene with injuries that indicated she'd been stabbed and possibly struck by the suspect's vehicle, police said.

The woman, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police haven't released information about the suspect but said their investigation is ongoing.